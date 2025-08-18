Ricardo Aponte Named 2025 Lark of the Year

The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce Ricardo Aponte has been named the 2025 Lark of the Year, presented by CHI St. Alexius Health. This award is given annually to the player who embodies the spirit of the Larks through standout performance, exemplary characters, and a performer's personality on and off the field.

Aponte, who joined the Larks this summer from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, quickly became a fan favorite and team leader. Originally from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Ricardo brought genuine excitement and enthusiasm to every play and every fan interaction. He was nominated and voted on by Larks fans, who recognized his consistency, charisma, and commitment to excellence.

In 2025, Ricardo appeared at the plate nearly 200 times, finishing the season with a .276 batting average, 33 RBIs, and 4 home runs. Defensively, he was a versatile player on the roster, making appearances in the infield, outfield, and behind the plate as catcher. His defensive efforts earned him a .965 fielding percentage, with minimal errors across the season.

"Ricardo played the game with heart, hustle, and humility," Bismarck Larks President Rob Williamson said. "He's the kind of player every team wants - reliable, positive, and a true teammate."

As part of the Lark of the Year recognition, Aponte was honored in a special in-game ceremony August 8th, receiving a custom Larks chain and a $500 scholarship from the Larks Community FUNd.







