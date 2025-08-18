St. Cloud Rox and Rockford Rivets Alum Bob Seymour Debuts with the Rays

Published on August 18, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - St. Cloud Rox and Rockford Rivets alum Bob Seymour made his Major League debut on Friday, August 15, 2025. Seymour is the 406th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Seymour, who played collegiately at Wake Forest University, played for the Rox in 2018 and the Rivets in 2020. He was drafted in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2018 with the Rox, Seymour played in 49 games and hit .296 with two home runs, two triples, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored. During the 2020 season with the Rivets, Seymour hit .258 in 25 games and had seven RBI and 17 walks.

Seymour started his professional career in 2021 with the Rays Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. He played in eight games and hit .333 with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 RBI.

In 2022 he spent the season with the Charleston RiverDogs of the Low-A Carolina League. In 95 games he hit .281 with 12 home runs, three triples, and 21 doubles. He drove in 73 and stole 15 bases.

Seymour began the 2023 season with the Rays team in the Florida Complex League. He was then sent to the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the High-A South Atlantic League. After 58 games in Bowling Green he moved up to the Montgomery biscuits of the Double-A Southern League to finish the season. For the year, he played in a combined 79 games and hit .313 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles, and 57 runs scored. He drove in 55 and walked 39 times.

In 2024 Seymour started the year in Montgomery. After 66 games he was promoted to the Durham Bulls of the Triple-A International League. Between the two clubs he hit .281 with 28 home runs, 95 RBI, and five steals in 123 games. He also walked 46 times and had 74 runs scored.

Prior to his call-up to the Rays, Seymour had played in 105 games in Durham and was hitting .263 with 30 home runs, 21 doubles, and 87 RBI. In his Major League debut, against the San Francisco Giants, Seymour started the game at 1st base and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk.







Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.