Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Benefits from Dock Spiders Stolen Bases

Published on August 18, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were busy on the basepaths in 2025. Silica For Your Home once again pledged $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each stolen base at Herr-Baker Field. During the 2025 season, the Dock Spiders notched 70 stolen bases at home - equaling a total donation of $3,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. Dock Spiders baserunners stole a total of 147 overall bases this season, the second-most in team history (235 in 2021). The 2025 season marks the third season of the popular program that has supported youth in the community.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac through the Dock Spiders' stolen bases program for a third year," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "Each swiped bag made the season even more exciting as we watched our donation grow. The Boys & Girls Club plays such an important role in supporting our community's youth, and we're honored to help them continue making a difference."

"The Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac is incredibly thankful for the generous support again this year from Silica For Your Home and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Chief Executive Officer Dan Hebel. "Silica's donation through the Dock Spiders' stolen bases promotion will make a tremendous difference for the young people we serve."

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen base at home this season, Silica For Your Home partnered with the Dock Spiders for their Tim Elko bobblehead giveaway in 2025. Elko was a Dock Spiders infielder in 2019-20 and made his Major League debut on May 10, 2025, for the Chicago White Sox.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play in Spring 2026. The home schedule will be announced this offseason and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







