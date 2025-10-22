Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce Front Office Additions

Published on October 22, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have added Nikki Zerjav and Treston Wonser to the full-time staff. Zerjav joins the team as the Director of Marketing while Wonser has been added as the Tickets and Facility Manager. They join General Manager Jim Misudek and Box Office Manager Cassidy Caya in the club's front office.

Zerjav, a native of Hortonville, Wisconsin, brings wide-ranging industry experience from her 10-year career with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from 1999 to 2009. She began as Retail Manager and rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Communications. During her tenure, she was part of the leadership team that guided the team through its transition to becoming a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate. In 2004, she was named the Midwest League Female Executive of the Year and earned the Seattle Mariners' "John Ellis Award" for outstanding community service three years in a row (2005, 2006, 2007). Widely known in the community as "Promo Nikki," she served as the in-game host for Timber Rattlers games and was voted the "Fans Choice Bobblehead" in 2006. Since her departure from the Timber Rattlers, Nikki has focused on raising her family while actively engaging in various nonprofit initiatives. She has also served as a fill-in morning show co-host on multiple radio stations throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.

Wonser, a native of Oakfield, Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Parkside with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Coaching. While at Parkside, he gained experience within the Athletic Department by working games, managing the equipment room, and serving as the Intramural Supervisor. Tre started his career with the Dock Spiders in 2023 as Stadium Operations Intern. After a season with the Lake Country Dock Hounds as Stadium Operations Manager, he returned to the Dock Spiders in early 2025 as Operations Assistant.

"The additions of Nikki and Tre to the front office are invaluable," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "They bring a wealth of knowledge to their respective roles, along with a deep understanding of our community. Nikki's extensive background in professional baseball and her strong connection to the local area align perfectly with our organization's commitment to community engagement, while Tre adds valuable experience in facility operations, food and beverage logistics, hospitality, and other key areas that enhance our overall fan experience."

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







