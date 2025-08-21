Dock Spiders Name Sam Fonder as New Field Manager

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are pleased to name Sam Fonder as the new field manager of the club for the 2026 season. Fonder will be the fourth field manager in Dock Spiders history. The remainder of the coaching staff will be named this offseason.

Fonder is a Northeast Wisconsin native and has been the Pitching Coach for the Dock Spiders for the past two seasons (2024-25). The Green Bay, Wisconsin native graduated from St. Norbert College (WI) in 2021, where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and was a three-year letterwinner and team captain with the Green Knights baseball program. This followed his prep career at Green Bay East High School (WI).

"We are extremely excited to name Sam as our new manager," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "He has proven himself as an effective coach and has been essential in recruiting the top talent that will deliver winning baseball to our fans and organization. In his two previous years with the team, Sam has become an integral part of the Dock Spiders family and the Fond du Lac community. His approach to coaching, including the preparation and processes needed for success, is focused on returning Northwoods League championships to the Fondy Faithful."

Fonder is currently working towards earning a doctoral degree in sport psychology from Florida State University. He served as an Assistant Baseball Coach at Thomas County Central High School (GA) in 2025 and spent the 2023-24 season as the Mental Performance Consultant with Florida A&M University Baseball. Prior to arriving at Florida State, Fonder spent two seasons as a Graduate Assistant Coach at Springfield College (MA) where he earned his master's in sport and exercise psychology. He also spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with Ashwaubenon Legion Baseball (WI). He currently resides in Tallahassee, Fla., with his wife, Bella.

"I am honored to lead the Dock Spiders on the field in 2026 and beyond," said Fonder. "Fond du Lac is a special place - with amazing fans, a first-class organization, and a winning tradition. I look forward to carrying on that winning culture in 2026 and giving everyone involved with the Dock Spiders a summer to remember!"

Fonder replaces former Dock Spiders manager Douglas Coe who will not return to the coaching staff due to his head coaching commitments at Moravian University (PA).

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play in Spring 2026. The schedule will be announced this offseason and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







