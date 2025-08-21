24 Share the Glove Equipment Grants Awarded; 1 Additional Grant Available

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation, in partnership with NWL teams and Official Uniform & Equipment Supplier, Rawlings Sporting Goods, has awarded 24 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations this season.

"Growing the games of softball and baseball, along with supporting families in Northwoods League communities, is at the heart of the Northwoods League Foundation's mission," said Tina Coil, Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner. "The Share the Glove grant does both, and we are grateful to once again partner Rawlings Sporting Goods and our member teams, to get equipment into the hands of youth across our markets."

Each grant features a collection of Rawlings equipment, including one set of catcher's gear with mitt, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The Share the Glove initiative supports participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout Northwoods League communities, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Annually, Northwoods League affiliates promote the grant and collect applications from youth organizations in their local markets.

A grant is still available in the Battle Creek, MI, market. For more information, please contact the Battle Creek Battle Jacks directly.

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as this year's recipients of a Share the Glove equipment grant, and the NWL market they represent:

Kidder County Girls Softball Bismarck, ND

Dickinson Diamonds Girls Fastpitch Dickinson, ND

Duluth Fastpitch Duluth, MN

Oriole Diamond Club Inc. Eau Claire, WI

Lomira Athletic Association Fond du Lac, WI

Green Bay Youth Baseball Green Bay, WI

Milwood/Challenger Little League District 2 Kalamazoo, MI

Little Leaguers of Kenosha, Inc. Kenosha, WI

Mississippi Valley Pride La Crosse, WI

Heavy Hitters Community Development Project Lakeshore, WI

Deerfield Community Center Madison, WI

Nicollet Community Education Mankato, MN

Minot Girls Fastpitch, Inc. Minot, ND

Optimist International of Richmond, Inc. Richmond, IN

Holmen Youth Fastpitch La Crosse, WI

Harlem Community Center Rockford, IL

Royal Oak Sandlot League Royal Oak. MI

Foley Community Education - Summer Fastpitch St. Cloud, MN

Murillo Minor Athletic Association Thunder Bay, ONT

American Legion JR Baseball Traverse City, MI

City of Sumner Parks & Rec Waterloo, IA

D.C. Everest Area Youth Baseball Wausau, WI

BOLD Youth Softball Association Willmar, MN

