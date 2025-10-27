Dock Spiders Earn Northwoods League Promotion of the Year Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League has announced that the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were awarded the Promotion of the Year for their Caleb Durbin nights in a vote by league and team officials.

The Dock Spiders featured Caleb Durbin during two promotional nights during the season, June 5 and July 2. Not only did the former Dock Spider player reach the Major Leagues, but he did so with the hometown Milwaukee Brewers. When the Brewers had a scheduled day off coinciding with a Dock Spiders home game, Durbin gladly accepted the invitation to appear in Fond du Lac - and stay with his former host family during his visit! While at the game, he signed autographs for everyone in attendance. During his visit in June, Durbin wore the giveaway jersey to assist in promoting the promotion a month later. As was the case with his appearance, lines entering the ballpark extended well beyond the ballpark property. Durbin highlighted a group of five former Dock Spiders to reach the Major Leagues in 2025, joining Chandler Simpson, Ryan Bergert, Tim Elko, and Ryan Ritter.

The Northwoods League also announced that Dylan Hocking of the Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees was named the 2025 Northwoods League Baseball and Softball Most Valuable Team Member. In another vote by team officials, the Green Bay Rockers were awarded the Community Program of the Year for their Educators Appreciation Night, and the Minot Hot Tots won Outstanding Theme Night for their Touch a Truck Promotion.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.