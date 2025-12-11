Dock Spiders Announce 2026 Ticket Packages

Published on December 11, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates for their 2026 Souvenir 7 ticket package as well as the brand new 5-Game Tailgater Package. The 2026 giveaway items will include wearables, a bobblehead, collectibles, and so much more. For a limited time, until December 15, each ticket package (starting at just 5 games) purchased or renewed includes entry to win a Caleb Durbin autographed bat.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2026 - Guaranteed Giveaways!

Sunday, May 31

Monday, June 15

Sunday, June 21

Saturday, June 27

Thursday, July 2

Friday, July 10

Sunday, July 19

New for 2026 is the 5-Game Tailgater Package, which includes food and beverage options for 90 minutes after gates open. This box seat ticket package features hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, chips, and two sodas or bottled water - all served from the pre-game tailgate tent for five select weekend home games.

5-Game Tailgater Package Games for 2026 - All-You-Can-Eat Pre-Game Picnic Food and Beverage Included!

Friday, June 5

Sunday, June 28

Friday, July 3

Sunday, July 12

Saturday, August 8

Exclusive season ticket holder benefits include discounted ticket prices, exchange flexibility, guaranteed giveaways (within each package), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Spring Pass, Team Store discounts, an annual season ticket holder picnic, and the first of the season on us!

Ticket packages may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package (full-season, half-season, and Souvenir 7) is the only way to guarantee all seven giveaway items. Giveaway items, promotions, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks, as the Dock Spiders prepare to begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play in 2026.







