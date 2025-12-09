Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce 2026 Schedule

December 9, 2025

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will open their 10th season on the road on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 at historic Carson Park, home of the Eau Claire Express. The Dock Spiders will begin their home schedule on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. against the Madison Mallards at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac will complete the regular season at home on Saturday, August 8 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Dock Spiders fans will get their first look at the 2026 club during the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Horicon Bank at Herr-Baker Field on Sunday, May 24. Gates for the event will open at noon and an exhibition game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

A large portion of this year's Dock Spiders home slate consists of weekend dates (16 total) including four Friday nights, five Saturday games, and seven Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05 p.m. on Sundays, except for July 12 (4:05 p.m.), 6:35 p.m. for Monday-Friday games, except for June 1 (11:35 a.m.) and July 13 (11:35 a.m.), and 4:05 p.m. for Saturdays, except for a scheduled doubleheader on June 6.

Fond du Lac will host a day-night, split-admission doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday, June 6. The first game will start at 11:35 a.m., and the second game will start at 6:35 p.m. Additionally, the schedule features a home game on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Since the Dock Spiders first season in 2017, they have enjoyed an overall winning record of 313-302 for a .509 winning percentage. They won their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018 and also claimed the League's Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of 45 former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams and eight former players have appeared in the Major Leagues - including Caleb Durbin of the Milwaukee Brewers (FDL, 2020-2021).

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







