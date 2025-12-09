Rochester Honkers Announce 2026 Schedule

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The 32nd season of Rochester Honkers baseball is set to take flight this May when the Northwoods League opens play for the 2026 season. The Honkers, being one of the original five teams from the Northwoods League's founding in 1994, are already in line to achieve several milestones this upcoming summer.

When the Honkers hit the field for their home opener on May 27, they will be partaking in the 80th season of baseball being played at Mayo Field. As fans filter into the stadium to watch their beloved flock, peanuts and crackerjacks in hand, they will be sitting in a grandstand that is also celebrating its 75th birthday. Historic Mayo Field is in for another gem this year.

The storied ballpark will be getting a fresh look once new Field Manager Jason Jácome's team touches the grass for the first time. That home opener will kick off when the Eau Claire Express come to town for a two-game homestand to start the season.

Rochester will go on to play 70 games over a 78-day span in the league's traditional two-half format. Among those 70 games will be 36 home contests, all held at Mayo Field. The first half of the season will run from May 25 through June 29, with the second half scheduled from June 30 through August 8.

There will be a short break in regular play when the Northwoods League All-Star festivities take place on July 7-8. This year's All-Star Game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa at another iconic site on the Field of Dreams. Playing at a newly constructed MLB-spec stadium, the top players from each division will take part in a Home Run Challenge as well as the annual All-Star Game.

As in previous seasons, winners of each half will secure automatic berths into the Northwoods League postseason. The Divisional Playoffs will take place August 9-11, followed by the Divisional Final on August 12. The NWL Championship game is scheduled for August 13 and will feature the top team from the Great Plains vs. the top team from the Great Lakes division.

The Honkers will be setting out to claim their NWL-record sixth championship, already leading the League with five championship trophies. Standing between them and their trophy will be a host of opponents, with several new foes challenging the flock from last year. After opening the season with Eau Claire at home, the Honkers will play host to the Minot Hot Tots. From there, they will jet out West to face the Bismarck Larks, before another test vs. Minot.

Other teams in the mix for Rochester this year will be the familiar Thunder Bay Border Cats, La Crosse Loggers, Duluth Huskies, and Waterloo Bucks. For the first time since 2024, the Honkers will also square off against the Minnesota Mudpuppies, Mankato Moondogs, and Rockford Rivets.

Season tickets, group outings, and flex plans for the 2026 season are on sale now. For more information on how to catch your Honkers in action this summer, visit www.rochesterhonkers.com or call 507-289-1170 today. The Honkers office is also open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 329 Elton Hills Dr. NW in Rochester.







