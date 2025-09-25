Former Big Leaguer Jason Jácome Tabbed New Field Manager

Published on September 25, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers are making a "big league" move in preparation for their upcoming 2026 season as team officials announced the hiring of their new field manager today, former big league pitcher Jason Jácome.

Jácome, who currently serves as the associate head coach at his alma mater and perennial junior college powerhouse Pima College (Ariz.), pitched for three different Major League organizations between 1994-1998 including the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians. The former 12th round pick appeared in 108 career MLB games, posting a 10-18 record with a 5.34 ERA over 261 innings pitched. The Tulsa, Okla. native also pitched two seasons in Japan for the Yakult Swallows in 1999-2000 and one season (2005) in the Mexican Professional League.

Prior to pitching professionally, Jacome was a first-team NJCAA All-American at Pima College, breaking the single season record for wins by going 17-2 in 1991.

Following his pitching career, Jácome returned to his alma mater to join his brother, Ken, on the coaching staff at Pima in 2021 where they annually field a nationally ranked Junior College club.

Jácome is no stranger to managing in the summer collegiate baseball world either as he has spent the past four summers as the field manager for the Westhampton Aviators of the Hamptons Summer Collegiate League but is more than excited to tackle a summer in the Northwoods.

"I am honored to join the Rochester Honkers organization and look forward to assembling a championship-quality team. Our goal is to compete at the highest level while representing the city of Rochester with pride and professionalism," said Jácome.

Jácome and the Honkers will take the field for their 33rd season on Memorial Day next year. The 2026 Northwoods League schedule is set to be released later this fall or early winter. Schedule and ticket information can be found at www.rochesterhonkers.com.







