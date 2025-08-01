Eau Claire Pulls Away for 8-2 Win

ROCHESTER, Minn - Eau Claire rode dominant pitching and late runs to take Game One against the Rochester Honkers.

After falling behind 3-0, it seemed as if the Honkers were poised to stage a comeback, but Eau Claire shut the door, allowing just one baserunner across the last four innings to seal a win.

Christian Galindo had another strong start for Rochester as he went five and two-thirds, allowing just four earned runs.

Miguel Cantu kept his bat red-hot with another multi-hit performance with two singles.

Payton Knowles pitched in as well with a key RBI-double.

It was not enough, however, for the Honkers, who dropped their fourth in a row.







