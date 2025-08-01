Eau Claire Pulls Away for 8-2 Win
August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn - Eau Claire rode dominant pitching and late runs to take Game One against the Rochester Honkers.
After falling behind 3-0, it seemed as if the Honkers were poised to stage a comeback, but Eau Claire shut the door, allowing just one baserunner across the last four innings to seal a win.
Christian Galindo had another strong start for Rochester as he went five and two-thirds, allowing just four earned runs.
Miguel Cantu kept his bat red-hot with another multi-hit performance with two singles.
Payton Knowles pitched in as well with a key RBI-double.
It was not enough, however, for the Honkers, who dropped their fourth in a row.
