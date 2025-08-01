Record Breaking Night as the Spitters Beat Leprechauns 3-0

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish off the sweep of the Royal Oak Leprechauns 3-0 to secure their 18th win in 19 games in front of 3,635 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday night.

It was a record-breaking night that began with Adam McKelvey's fourth strikeout of the night that crowned him as the leader for the most strikeouts in a single season in a Pit Spitters uniform. Then, Eliott Traver notched his ninth save of the season, breaking the single season franchise record for most saves in a season. Finally, it was capped off as Aaron Piasecki played his final game as a Pit Spitter. He finished his career in the Northwoods League with a batting average of .367 which breaks a 25-year-old record for the highest batting average over a career in the 'woods, finishing .001 of the original record.

After a quiet first couple of innings, Piasecki drove in the first run of the night with an infield base hit to give the Spitters a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The pitcher's duel continued as both team's exchanged zeroes on the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Spitters added a pair of runs for insurance. Adam Broski led off the inning with a base hit before Carter Hain tripled to right-center field to drive him in to extend the Spitters lead to 2-0. Following a pitching change, Jake McNamara singled to center field to drive in the third run of the game to give Traverse City a 3-0 lead. The pitching staff used a combined four pitchers where they struckout 12 batters and only allowed two hits and six walks. The shutout is the team's fourth of the season.

Traverse City improves to 43-20 and 22-7 in the second half while Royal Oak drops to 30-33 overall and 13-14 in the second half. Adam McKelvey (4-2) threw 6.1 innings where he allowed no runs on two hits, four walks, and struckout seven batters. Trey Acker (1-1) lost his first game of the season after allowing a run after on four hits and two walks through four innings. Eliott Traver (2-0) earned his ninth save of the season in a clean inning of work where he struckout one.

The Pit Spitters take one final trip to Battle Creek for the 2025 regular season as they'll get set to face the Battle Jacks for a two-game series. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:30 on the Northwoods League Network on the Northwoods League + app.







