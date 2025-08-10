Spitters Take Game One in the 'Zoo 6-1

August 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the Great Lakes Sub-Division series 6-1 against the Kalamazoo Growlers Sunday evening in front of 507 fans at Homer Stryker Field.

The Pit Spitters used a two-run first inning to explode out of the gates followed by another monster fourth inning to take care of business in Kalamazoo. Starting pitcher Nic Mirabella dazzled with six innings of one run ball with six strikeouts.

Traverse City opened the ballgame on a high note as Jacob Kucharczyk led off with a double before Grady Mee singled. Isaac Sturgess singled to left field to drive in the first run of the game before Cole Prout drove in Mee to give the Spitters a 2-0 lead. The offense continued to put runners on the bases but were unable to add any runs until the top of the fourth inning. The Spitters loaded the bases where Sturgess drove in a run to extend their lead to 3-0. Then Cole Prout cleared the bases with a double to left field to push Traverse City's lead to 6-0. The lone run of the night for Kalamazoo came on a sacrifice flyout by Brodey Acres to make it 6-1, which ended up being the final score of the game.

Traverse City takes game one of the playoffs and needs to win one more to clinch a spot in the Great Lakes Championship game. Nic Mirabella (1-0) earned his first career playoff win after completing six innings of one run ball with five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. Drew Ferguson (0-0) earned his first save of his playoff career by completing the final three innings of the game while striking out three with one walk. Brody Krzysiak (0-1) grinded out seven innings where he allowed six runs to score on 14 hits while striking out four batters, earning his first loss of his career in the playoffs.

Game two of the Great Lakes Sub-Division series will be in Traverse City tomorrow night. If the Pit Spitters win, they'll advance to the next round. If the Growlers win, they'll force a game three on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.







