Rox Host Mankato for Game Two on Monday After Dropping Game One in 10 Innings, 2-1

August 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox shortstop Tyson Leblanc

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (47-23) fell just short in an incredible pitchers' duel to the Mankato MoonDogs (39-32) in a 2-1 loss after 10 innings on Sunday in game one of a best-of-three in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud struck first in the ballgame as Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) drove in a run in the top of the third inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

In what would be a true pitchers' duel, JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) did his part on the mound for St. Cloud. The Rox ace threw 5.1 innings with five strikeouts while allowing just one run from Mankato.

McGwire Taylor (Tennessee Wesleyan University) and Ryan Beaird (Tarleton State University) held their ground after Robertson, with some highlights including Beaird striking out the side in the ninth inning.

St. Cloud applied pressure on offense throughout the day on the bases, but in the bottom of the tenth, Mankato's offense broke open to win it 2-1.

St. Cloud will host Mankato on Monday, August 11th, at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 p.m. for game two of the series, and on Tuesday if game three is needed. Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was JP Robertson.

