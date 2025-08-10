JJ Moran Named 2025 Express Most Valuable Player

August 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Shortstop JJ Moran (Stanford) has officially been named the 2025 Express Most Valuable Player. Despite only arriving in Eau Claire in mid-June, the Carlsbad, Calif., native lit up the Northwoods League and led the Express to an impressive offensive second half.

Named a Northwoods League Postseason All-Star on Saturday, Moran put together an incredible July to charge his way to these honors. His nine home runs in the month were tied for the most in the entire league, and he led the Great Plains divisions and ranked second in the league with 33 runs batted in.

His final numbers are remarkable as he slashed .279/.405/.486 over his 49 games in an Express uniform and hit 10 home runs, tied for fourth-most in a season in franchise history. His .486 slugging percentage is tied for the 10th-best slugging season ever, while his 38 runs batted in slot him at 14th.

Moran notched 14 hits and drove in five in 15 games in June, but he truly burst onto the scene in an early-July home series against Mankato. The infielder entering his sophomore season at Stanford notched five hits including three homers en route to nine RBIs over the two games against the MoonDogs.

Congratulations, JJ! We can't wait to watch the rest of your career with the Cardinal and beyond.







