Stingers Hold on for 2-1 Win over Larks in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Willmar Stingers ended their 2025 Northwoods League season on a high note with a 2-1 win over the Larks.

The Stingers scored their two runs the same way. The long ball. Cody Nitowitz would go deep to right field in the 3rd, and Brock Larsen would go yard to right center field in the 5th inning. It was Larsen's second home run of the series.

In the 6th inning, Thomas Larsen struggled on the mound for the Stingers, hitting two batters, and walking two batters, giving the Larks a run. With one out and the bases loaded, the Larks made a base-running blunder on a wild pitch. Tyler Bunting, the runner on third base, did not go home, but Grant Ross and Ben Patton did, which resulted in an out at second. Knight then struck out to end the threat.

Ethan Stade got the start for the Stingers, and Stade was brilliant. He went three scoreless innings, striking out eight batters. Yes, you read that right. Eight strikeouts in three innings. "I was probably the most confident I've ever been," said Stade. "I knew the fastball was going to play well, and I attacked with the fastball, and setup with the changeup and slider."

"It was good to see them compete," said Stingers manager Nate Johnson. "Playoffs weren't in the picture for us, but it was just good to come out and see them play good baseball."

With the win, the Stingers finish the season at 38-33, and the Larks finish the season at 18-54.







