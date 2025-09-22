Progress Made to Find Larks' Next Field Manager

Last month we shared how we're taking a different approach to recruiting and building the Larks for 2026. Today, I want to update you on one of the most important parts of that process - hiring our next Field Manager.

Over the last several weeks, we've talked to dozens of coaches from across the country. Some bring years of playing experience, others have long coaching careers, and many offer a combination of both. What excites us is that every candidate understands the importance of leading with a different approach to recruiting - scouting differently, forming new college program relationships, and bringing in athletes who not only perform on the field but also embody the Larks' competitive, high-energy style of play.

The Field Manager we're looking for will:

Provide the best experience for players- focus on players who have committed their summer to the Larks and being in Bismarck and ensure they have a memorable Summer.

Build a winning culture- with discipline, respect, and effort at the center of everything.

Recruit and develop top talent- identifying players who fit our values and helping them grow both on and off the field.

Lead with energy and professionalism- setting the tone for how the Larks play and carry themselves.

Connect with our community- making sure the Larks continue to be a source of pride for Bismarck/Mandan.

This search is about setting a higher standard for the player experience, how we build our roster and how we compete on the field. Along with finding the right Field Manager, we are also building a baseball operations department that will provide additional resources, support, and structure to our coaching staff. This ensures our coaches have the tools they need to focus on what matters most - developing players and winning games.

We're excited about the progress being made and the quality of leaders we've been able to talk to. While the process is still ongoing, we expect to share more with fans soon once the right person is in place.

As I shared in my last update, this is a journey we want you to be part of. From filling the stands, to supporting our players, to helping us spread the word about Larks baseball, the role you play is just as important in shaping what's ahead as the work happening behind the scenes.

The foundation is being laid now for an unforgettable 10th season, and we can't wait to introduce you to the leader - and the staff behind them - who will help bring it to life.

Go Larks,

Nate Maddox

General Manager, Bismarck Larks







