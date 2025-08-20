Update on Head Coach Search, 2026 Player Recruitment

A Special Message from our General Manager

The 2025 season has come to an end, and while the 18-54 record wasn't the result the Larks wanted, it's already driving the work being done for 2026 and beyond. We want to share what's happening behind the scenes as we prepare for 2026 - because the work for a stronger team starts now.

Every step of the player recruitment process is being evaluated, with new systems being put in place to help the Larks compete not just next season, but for years to come. That includes scouting differently, forming new college program relationships, and ensuring the roster is filled with athletes who fit the Larks' competitive and high-energy style of play.

The organization is also searching for the right Field Manager to lead this new chapter - someone with high integrity, a strong baseball IQ, proven leadership, and effective communication skills. These qualities will set the tone for our team and help create a winning culture while enhancing the player experience both on and off the field.

Fans can play a direct role in making this vision a reality:

Host a Player: Host families can give a young athlete a true "home away from home" during the summer.

Partner with a Business: Local businesses can directly impact player success and comfort. Whether it's providing meals, training equipment, transportation, housing resources, discounts, or other player amenities, their involvement helps create an environment where players can focus on performing at their best.

Share Baseball Connections: If anyone has high-level baseball connections - whether in coaching, scouting, or player development - the team would love to have a conversation about how they can help find and attract top talent.

Fill the Stands: A loud, energetic ballpark makes a difference. Packing the park in 2026 will give the Larks a true home field advantage.

The Larks are also working to continue enhancing the best player experience in the Northwoods League - making sure every athlete who wears the jersey has the resources, environment, and support to excel.

As General Manager, I also plan to keep fans connected with monthly offseason updates, giving everyone an inside look at what goes into building a team. Our goal is for fans to feel part of the journey as we head into an exciting Season 10.

This is the moment to rally, build, and believe. The foundation is being laid now for a stronger, more competitive Larks team, and the organization can't wait to see the community be a part of it.

Go Larks,

Nate Maddox

General Manager, Bismarck Larks







