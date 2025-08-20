Growlers Honor Unsung Heroes with 2025 All-Star Staff Selections

Kalamazoo, MI - As the Kalamazoo Growlers celebrate their successful 2025 season, which culminated in their second Northwoods League Championship, the team is taking a moment to recognize the dedicated individuals behind the scenes who make the magic happen. The Growlers are proud to announce ten staff members-five gameday staff and five interns-have been named 2025 All-Stars for their outstanding contributions.

From greeting fans at the gate to capturing unforgettable moments on social media, these individuals were instrumental in delivering the top-tier fan experience that helped the Growlers earn the 2025 Northwoods League Organization of the Year award.

The Gameday All-Stars

The team's success on and off the field is a direct result of the hard work and passion of its part-time gameday staff. This year's All-Star selections from the gameday crew are Jeff, Luqman, Megan, Annika, and Cael.

Jeff exemplifies what it means to be a team player with a smile brighter than the sun. He is usually the first one to arrive and one of the last to leave. He is a major leader on the parking and trash team and has been a key asset at Western Hockey events, ensuring the kitchen is always ready.

Luqman is a true rookie of the year. He is a multi-purpose tool, ready to jump in wherever he is needed. His positive attitude is infectious, and his willingness to learn new jobs is hard to find. He never leaves the ballpark at the end of the night without asking if anything else is needed.

Megan took over the Home Plate Club (HPC) in 2024 with high expectations and exceeded them. Her organization and calm demeanor under pressure are key to keeping the area clean and stocked. She is also an important part of the concessions team at WMU events.

Annika is a proven leader with the wait staff in the Home Plate Club. Respected by Megan and her peers, she is great at communicating issues that need to be addressed and always follows through on tasks.

Cael is a versatile "5-Tool Player" who is consistently on time and on task. From working Western events and Suite Seats at Growlers games to stepping in as the resident "Porter" actor for games and appearances, he consistently gets the job done. Cael has received great praise for his fan interactions while in the Porter suit, taking the time to sign every autograph and pose for every picture right up until his next cue, ensuring all fans get a chance to interact with the mascot.

Their combined efforts kept the ballpark running like a well-oiled machine, ensuring every fan's visit was a home run.

The Intern All-Stars

The Growlers' front office and media teams rely heavily on the next generation of sports professionals. This season's class of interns stepped up in a major way, proving their value and dedication. The five interns earning All-Star honors are Gabe, Ethan, Gracie, Patrick, and Griffin.

Gabe was extremely helpful in setting up the HPC, SS & BB areas, keeping them clean, stocked, and organized. He has a great attitude and was the first to volunteer for additional duties and days, even filling in to oversee other areas when needed.

Ethan was a key contributor to the team's media and communications efforts, often working late nights to produce engaging content and recaps that kept fans connected to the team's championship run.

Gracie has a superb attitude and a fans-first approach to her work. She excels at building relationships with fans and host families, creating special moments at the ballpark, and has become a trusted leader. Gracie has been instrumental in player involvement for skits and content and has demonstrated her ability to run a show on her own, a testament to her leadership and proactive content planning.

Patrick, in his second season as an intern, has been a model of communication, organization, and dedication. He is known for his willingness to do anything and go above and beyond, ensuring tasks are completed efficiently and effectively. He was a master of the "Get it Done" mentality and was a key contributor to the smooth operations of the ballpark.

Griffin was a master of the "Get it Done" mentality, with Griffin becoming the go-to person for small tasks and fixes. He oversaw auxiliary outlets and made sure all areas were successful, while the Zoo Crew and Ballpark Grill ran extremely smooth this year.

Each of these interns demonstrated professionalism and a proactive mindset, making them indispensable members of the Growlers family this season.

"Our gameday staff and interns are the heart and soul of our organization," said Growlers General Manager Tom Olds. "They are the first faces fans see and the last ones to leave after a long night. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of people who are passionate about what they do. These ten individuals represent the very best of that commitment."

The Kalamazoo Growlers extend their heartfelt thanks to all staff members for their contributions to an unforgettable season and look forward to building on this success in the years to come.







