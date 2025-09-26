Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop
Published on September 26, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
We brought in one of the top sports consultants in the country to help us this week - Steve DeLay.
Steve has over 25 years of experience in sports working with teams in the NBA, NHL, MLB, MiLB (and us!!!)
He was also a former minority owner and key player in the strategy behind The Savannah Bananas which ultimately led to nationwide success.
Steve is helping our team improve everything from top to bottom.
We read through EVERY single fan survey submitted from throughout the season.
We know that we still have a long way to go to deliver the perfect fan experience and our staff is already working hard to deliver that.
Thank you to Steve DeLay for visiting us in Kalamazoo & helping our front office dive deep into new fan experiences for 2026.
Northwoods League Stories from September 26, 2025
- Jaylynn Struth Named 2025 BUNTer of the Year - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Welcome Back Freddy Smith as the 2026 Field Manager - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Jaylynn Struth Named 2025 BUNTer of the Year
- Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop
- Kalamazoo Growlers Share 2025 Season Recap
- Growlers Honor Unsung Heroes with 2025 All-Star Staff Selections
- A Letter to Growler Nation: Thank You Fans