Growlers Bring in Top Sports Consultant, Steve DeLay, for Fan Experience Workshop

Published on September 26, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

We brought in one of the top sports consultants in the country to help us this week - Steve DeLay.

Steve has over 25 years of experience in sports working with teams in the NBA, NHL, MLB, MiLB (and us!!!)

He was also a former minority owner and key player in the strategy behind The Savannah Bananas which ultimately led to nationwide success.

Steve is helping our team improve everything from top to bottom.

We read through EVERY single fan survey submitted from throughout the season.

We know that we still have a long way to go to deliver the perfect fan experience and our staff is already working hard to deliver that.

Thank you to Steve DeLay for visiting us in Kalamazoo & helping our front office dive deep into new fan experiences for 2026.







