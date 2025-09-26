Stingers Welcome Back Freddy Smith as the 2026 Field Manager

Willmar, MN - He's Back!

The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that Freddy Smith will return as the field manager as he has signed a two-year agreement to lead the Stingers in 2026 and 2027.

"The Northwoods League represents the pinnacle of summer collegiate baseball and there's no place I'd rather be than back in the dugout with the Willmar Stingers," Smith said. "The community is like a second home to me and I am grateful to be back with such a successful organization."

Under his previous leadership, Willmar posted back-to-back-to-back record-setting campaigns, including three post-season appearances during his initial tenure. The Stingers posted a 48-20 record in 2022, along with a 51-16 finish in 2023 and another outstanding 44-26 record in 2024. In 2023, Smith earned the Northwoods League Manager of the Year honors and holds the highest winning percentage in team's history.

During his time in Willmar, Smith helped develop players while also setting league and team records. The Stingers set consecutive league scoring records, league stolen base records and secured top playoff seeds in the Great Plains Division.

In 2024, the Stingers also set team records in batting average (.304), home runs (75), stolen bases (251), and runs scored (589). On the mound, the pitching staff contributed a franchise-best 628 strikeouts as well.

"The success on the field was fun, but the support from the fans, front office, and host families make coaching in Willmar so special," Smith said.

Smith has spent the past five out of six years coaching in the league starting in 2019 with the Waterloo Bucks. Smith has spent the college season with a variety of top programs such as the University of Hawaii, Georgia State University and California State University-Northridge.

"Freddy has created the right culture and brings an unmatched work ethic to the Beehive," said Ryan Voz, Stingers co-owner. "The combination of his baseball knowledge and his ability to connect with players has been a driving force in our success and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him back for 2026."

As the Stingers prepare for the 17th year of Northwoods League baseball and Smith's return, the excitement is high, and fans should be witnessing another exciting season at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Smith along with the Stingers front office have begun recruiting next year's team and will begin hiring the assistant coaches for next summer as well.

Freddy Smith - Stingers Coaching Record

2022: 48-20 | Great Plains West Champions | 2nd Half Division Champions | Franchise Record 525 Runs | #2 Overall Seed

2023: 51-16 | NWL Manager of the Year | Franchise Record 574 Runs | Single-Season Stolen Base Record | 1st & 2nd Half Division Champions | #1 Overall Seed

2024: 44-26 | Great Plains West First Half Champions | Record Team Batting Average, Home Runs, Runs, and Stolen Bases | Franchise Record 628 Strikeouts (Pitching)

Career (2022-2024): 143-62 (.697) Regular Season | Over 150 Wins Including Playoffs | Highest Winning Percentage in the NWL during span

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, full season and half-season plans are available.

For more information on this press release or questions on ticket packages for the upcoming season please call 320-222-2010 or visit willmarstingers.com.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







