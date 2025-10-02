Willmar Stingers & Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group Hit $100,000 Milestone in Food Shelf Support

Published on October 2, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - What started as a fun community promotion in 2010 has now grown into a remarkable milestone. The Willmar Stingers & Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group of Spicer are proud to announce that the 16th annual jersey auction has now raised $101,682 in donations. Thanks to the generosity of the fans, the overall donation equates to more than $1,000,000 in purchasing power for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf.

This summer's auction alone generated $8,174, with fans bidding on game-worn Stingers' jerseys to support families in need. Over 16 seasons, this initiative has become one of the most impactful traditions in Stingers' history, showcasing how the Willmar community rallies together to make a difference.

"We are incredibly thankful to Ben Munsch with Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group in Spicer, the Stingers, and everyone who contributed to the jersey auction," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "This is unbelievable, especially when we can turn that money into ten times the buying power through our food bank."

Every dollar raised for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf is multiplied tenfold through partnerships with the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. That means this year's donation alone will provide more than $81,740 worth of food for households in Kandiyohi County and beyond.

This achievement is a testament to the incredible generosity of Stingers fans, the commitment of Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group, and the strength of a community that continues to make a difference.

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, full season and half-season plans are available.

For more information on this press release or questions on ticket packages for the upcoming season please call 320-222-2010 or visit willmarstingers.com.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







