Willmar Stingers Announce New Hires for the 2026 Season

Published on December 24, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers announced today that Dylan Bottolfson has been hired as the organization's Hospitality & Ballpark Operations Director for the upcoming season. In addition, the Stingers have welcomed three hospitality interns: Drew Johnson, John Wallace, and Jack Smith.

Bottolfson returns to the Stingers after previously serving as a Hospitality Intern during the 2025 season. He is currently a student at the University of Minnesota Duluth and will now take on a leadership role overseeing hospitality services and ballpark operations, with a focus on delivering an exceptional game-day experience at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"Dylan did a tremendous job for us last season and quickly proved he was ready for more responsibility," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "His familiarity with our operations and his passion for the fan experience made this an easy decision."

"I truly loved every second of my time with the team," Bottolfson said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work for the team again and get back in the Willmar community."

Alongside Bottolfson's hiring, the Stingers announced the addition of three hospitality interns who will assist with game-day operations and fan engagement throughout the season.

Drew Johnson joins the Stingers as a recent graduate of Bethel University in Minnesota, where he developed a strong foundation in teamwork, leadership, and event support within athletics and campus programming.

John Wallace is a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and will bring strong teamwork and customer service skills to the Stingers' hospitality department.

Jack Smith joins the organization from St. Lawrence University in New York, where he is a member of the university's football program. Smith brings a strong work ethic, team-first mindset, and competitive background that will translate to the Stingers' hospitality and game-day operations.

"Our internship program continues to be a vital part of our organization," Worley added. "Drew, John, and Jack will play an important role in our game-day operations, and we're excited to help them gain valuable experience while enhancing the fan experience for our community."

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from December 24, 2025

