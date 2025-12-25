Willmar Stingers Announce Four More Hires for the 2026 Season

Published on December 24, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - Following this morning's staff announcements, the Willmar Stingers continue building their game-day team by announcing the addition of four interns who will support the organization's broadcast, content, and in-game entertainment efforts for the upcoming season. The group includes Matthew Gustafson (Play-by-Play Announcer), Ryan Glynn (Color Commentator), Max Hudlow (Content Creation/Social Media), and Ainsley McLain (Promotions/On-Field Host).

Matthew Gustafson will serve as the Stingers' Play-by-Play Announcer. Gustafson is currently a student at the University of Missouri and will lead live game coverage across the Stingers' digital platforms throughout the season.

Ryan Glynn joins the broadcast team as the Color Commentator. A student at Winona State University, Glynn will provide analysis and insight while enhancing the fan listening experience.

"Our broadcast team is a major extension of how fans experience Stingers baseball," said Vice President Dalton Guthrie. "Matthew and Ryan bring preparation, energy, and a strong understanding of the game that will add to the quality of our coverage."

Max Hudlow will serve as the Content Creation and Social Media Intern. Hudlow is a student at Southwest Minnesota State University and will assist with capturing behind-the-scenes moments and creating engaging digital content across the team's social platforms.

Ainsley McLain joins the organization as the Promotions and On-Field Host Intern. Currently a student at the University of Minnesota Crookston, McLain will play a key role in fan interaction, in-game promotions, and on-field entertainment at Bill Taunton Stadium.

"Game-day entertainment and digital storytelling are a huge part of what makes our ballpark special," said Vice President Chris Woods. "Max and Ainsley bring creativity, confidence, and personality that will enhance the overall fan experience."

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from December 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.