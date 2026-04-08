Willmar Stingers 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale May 1

Published on April 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that single game tickets for Stingers Baseball will go on sale Friday, May 1st at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to to purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com, stopping by the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium, or by calling 320-222-2010.

The Stingers open their season on May 25th in Mankato against the MoonDogs. The home opener is Wednesday, May 27th at 7:05pm against the Minot Hot Tots.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2026 season please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320) 222-2010.

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, all plans are available.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







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