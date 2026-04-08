Rockers Sign Three Arms for Second Half of 2026 Season

Published on April 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have announced the signings of three pitchers who will compete in the second half of the Northwoods League season this year. Right-handers Brady Trombello (Texas Tech) and Isaac Gammel (Murray State) will join left-hander Kyle Knoll (Erskine College) in Green Bay this summer.

Brady Trombello - RHP - 6'2"/187 - Redshirt Sophomore

Trombello has appeared in five games for the Red Raiders this spring, spanning four innings while recording six strikeouts. As a redshirt freshman, he made three appearances, one start, after returning to action from injury. Last summer Trombello competed in the West Coast League for the Cowlitz Black Bears where he made six appearances, three starts, and posted a 1-0 record with a 4.20 ERA. In 15 innings he struck out 12 batters while walking six. Out of high school he was ranked as the No. 5 pitcher in the State of Washington and a two-time Rawlings Underclass All-America Selection after pitching 30 innings while recording a 0.69 ERA along with 50 strikeouts. He is a native of Vancouver, Washington.

Isaac Gammel - RHP - 6'4"/185 - Redshirt Sophomore

An Allen, Texas native, Gammel has made 13 appearances for Murray State this spring and has compiled a 2-2 record with a 2.35 ERA and three saves. In 23 innings he has allowed only 15 hits while recording 18 strikeouts and limiting opponents to a .188 batting average. Murray State is currently ranked No. 10 in the latest NJCAA coaches poll and sit with a 30-10 record on the season.

Kyle Knoll - LHP - 6'7"/200 - Redshirt Junior

A towering left-handed presence on the mound, Knoll has pitched 11.1 innings this spring while allowing only two walks and striking out 11. Last summer he pitched in the Appalachian League for the Pulaski River Turtles where he posted a 2-2 record in 10 games, making three starts. In 26 innings he recorded 25 strikeouts. Last spring for Erskine College Knoll went 3-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 24 games. In 32.2 innings he recorded 21 strikeouts. He also competed in summer ball for the Delray Beach Lightning in the South Florida Summer Collegiate League in 2024, where he appeared in 12 games and posted a 1.99 ERA with 2 saves. In 22.2 innings he allowed 17 hits and struck out 39. Knoll is a native of Indian Land, South Carolina.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are also available. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from April 7, 2026

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