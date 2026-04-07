Seven Catchers Signed to 2026 Larks Roster

Published on April 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks have surveyed the field with Frontier Precision, and added seven catchers to the 2026 roster. With the summer baseball season quickly approaching, Larks Field Manager Chris Monroe can't wait for his players to take the field this summer..

"I think these guys are great playmakers," said Chris. "They'll be making big moves on offense and defense all season."

Meet the men behind the dish for Season 10 of Larks Baseball:

Michael Carrano Jr. (Illinois State University) - Formerly playing for Parkland College, Michael is explosive at the plate. Last spring he recorded a .439 batting average, 44 RBIs, and a 1.204 OPS. His bat has been hot this season with the Illinois State Redbirds as well, as he's batted .357 with 3 home runs and an OPS of 1.292.

Logan Keilen (Central Michigan University) - A redshirt freshman with the Chippewas, Logan has already done some significant damage from behind the dish, with 86 putouts and only 3 errors so far this spring. On offense, he's earned a .300 batting average and 17 RBIs, making him an exciting addition to the roster.

Xander Schmitt (Drury University) - Another redshirt freshman, Xander is having a great first season with the Panthers. With 97 putouts and a .946 fielding percentage, he's been a highly effective member of the defense. Offensively, he's put up a .316 batting average and a 1.017 OPS.

Connor Mendell (Northern Illinois University) - Connor's time with the Huskies is not his only collegiate baseball experience. In 2025, Mendell found himself on the roster of the O'Fallon Hoots of the Prospect League. He dominated the field with a .362 average and 33 RBIs, along with 3 home runs.

Ricardo Aponte (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) - A familiar face, Ricardo Aponte will be returning for his second summer in Bismarck. Last season, he was one of the most effective members of the roster, making big plays on offense and defense. His 53 hits, 4 home runs, and 33 RBIs contributed to him becoming the 2025 Lark of the Year, and the first-ever Larks Iron Man Award winner. The Iron Man goes to the player who demonstrates exceptional durability, commitment, and reliability by being consistently available and contributing throughout the majority of the summer season.

Matthew Carrano (Parkland College) - Matthew will be playing alongside his older brother Michael on the Larks roster this summer. A sophomore with the Cobras, Matthew's spring season has started off well, with 23 hits, 3 home runs, and a 1.001 OPS. He and his brother will be a great addition to the Larks offensive and defensive strategy this year.

Bryson Mohs (Bismarck State College) - Previously playing for Dakota County Technical College, Bryson is in his junior season at BSC. Already off to a hot start, he's recorded 130 putouts and a .972 fielding percentage this season while also hitting a .360 average, 18 hits, and a home run.

"The way these players perform is really going to help shape our team culture," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "This is going to be a fun team to watch."

These catchers will join the rest of the team as they take the field for Season 10 of Larks Baseball, starting on May 25, 2026. The best way to see all the action at the ballpark is to purchase a SCHEELS Reserved Plan.







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