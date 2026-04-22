Lewis & Clark Night at the Larks

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







History comes to life as Clark the Lark and Merifeather Lewis embark on their Next Great Xpedition, told inning by inning throughout this ballgame!

Thanks to our partners at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan, the night will feature authentic artifacts and opportunities to learn more about Corps of Discovery and the early history of our state.

Searching for Seaman the Dog

Of course, no expedition is complete without a loyal companion. We're on the hunt for the next Seaman, the famous Newfoundland who accompanied Lewis and Clark on their journey. If you have a Newfoundland of your own, this is your moment! Bring your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be crowned our very own Seaman of the Night.

Are You Living Under a Rock?!

And speaking of discoveries... we're searching for those who haven't discovered Larks baseball yet. If you know someone who's never been to a game, we want to hear about it. Nominate your friend (or yourself) and tell us why they've been "living under a rock" for a chance to win a free ticket and finally experience the energy, entertainment, and memories that come with a night at the ballpark.

WHO'S LIVING UNDER A ROCK??

Post-Game Drone Show

The night will be topped off with a powerful story in the sky as 150 drones spell out the story of Larks Baseball over the last ten seasons, powered by Frontier Precision.

Welcome TeamND

We're also proud to welcome special guests from TeamND, representing the hardworking state employees who help move North Dakota forward every day. Much like Lewis and Clark relied on teamwork, resilience, and a shared mission to explore the unknown, TeamND embodies that same spirit. On this night, we'll celebrate those working behind the scenes to serve communities across the state. This night is a celebration of that enduring legacy: exploration, service, and the power of people coming together.

Ticket Information

Reserve your seat and enjoy the benefits of a Flock Membership with a 4-Game Reserved Plan. This ticket package also includes Twins Night!







Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2026

Lewis & Clark Night at the Larks - Bismarck Larks

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