Medora Night Kicks off Season 10

Published on April 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks will kick off their 10th season in Bismarck with a signature celebration: Medora Night on Monday, May 25, 2026. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the St. Cloud Rox, as the Larks partner with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation to bring the spirit of Medora to the ballpark for an unforgettable night of baseball, summer tradition, and North Dakota pride.

Medora Comes to Bismarck

Fans will be treated to special performances by cast members from the Medora Musical, including a preview performance of the 2026 show ahead of its official opening on June 3. Throughout the game, the ballpark will come alive with energy from the Badlands, including a grand entrance by none other than Teddy Roosevelt himself.

"This is one of those nights that perfectly captures our mission," Larks President Rob Williamson said. "Medora Night is about creating core memories for families, turning first-time visitors into lifelong fans, and strengthening the sense of community that's carried us through 10 seasons. When you combine baseball, the spirit of Medora, and a ballpark full of people together, it becomes something bigger than a game. It becomes a moment people will remember for years."

Post-Game Drone Show

The celebration will continue after the final out with a post-game drone show, powered by Frontier Precision. The show will feature 150 drones creating 20 coordinated images and elements in the night sky, delivering a visually stunning tribute to a decade of Larks Baseball.

Tickets Available Now

Tickets to Medora Night will not be on sale until two weeks before the game. But as a special thank you to fans, the Larks are offering a limited-time window to purchase a Family 4-Pack and experience Medora Night together. Only 40 Family 4-Packs are available. This offer will close on April 28. This $99 bundle includes:

Four bleacher seats

Four hot dogs

Four small popcorns

Four sodas or small bottled waters

Access to the CHI St. Alexius Family Fun Zone

In addition, fans who book tickets to the 2026 Medora Musical during the game will receive an exclusive 25% discount on their purchase.







Northwoods League Stories from April 21, 2026

Medora Night Kicks off Season 10 - Bismarck Larks

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