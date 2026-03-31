Meet Our March Kid of the Month: Adalynn Newcomb

Published on March 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







From Lewis & Clark Elementary in Mandan, the Bismarck Larks in partnership with MDU Resources Group are proud to announce that Adalynn Newcomb is the March Kid of the Month. Adalynn was nominated by her second grade teacher, Mrs. Weigel, who has loved having her in school this year.

"Adalynn is a light in our classroom," Mrs. Weigel said. "Her positivity shines regardless of how her day is going. She follows all expectations, and helps others be their best selves."

A hard working student, an avid reader, and an all-around good kid, Adalynn is a star in class. Her dedication to learning is contagious, helping her classmates get excited about what they are learning in school.

Mrs. Weigel expressed her appreciation of Adalynn's help in the classroom, sharing that she often helps those who feel like they are behind or need some extra assistance.

"She wants what's best for everybody all the time," said Mrs. Weigel.

Adalynn's favorite activities include gymnastics, playing "spies" with her friends at recess, and relaxing with a good book. She is currently reading her favorite book series, The Wild Robot, by Peter Brown.

"It's about a robot that lives in the wild and takes care of a duck," she said. "I like that there are three books in the series and I'm still on the first one."

It's clear that Adalynn's heart for helping others won't be left in elementary school. When asked if she knew what she wanted to do when she grew up, she listed two options that are particularly exciting to her.

"I want to be a doctor for kids or a gymnastics teacher," she said. "I like working with kids."

Adalynn's drive to be an exceptional student and help others make her a great selection for the March Kid of the Month. Encouraged by her teacher and family, her future is sure to be bright.

"I just hope she keeps that positive outlook on life that she has and that joy for everything that she does," said Mrs. Weigel. "That'll take you far in life with anything you set your mind to."

Adalynn will receive four free tickets to the Larks' Kid of the Year game, a customized jersey, on-field recognition, and a chance to win a $1,000 College SAVE account scholarship from MDU Resources Group Foundation. The Larks are looking for two more outstanding students to recognize alongside MDU Resources Group this summer. Families, teachers, and community members may nominate other deserving students at www.larksbaseball.com/kid-of-the-month.







Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2026

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