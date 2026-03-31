Bucks Welcome Darrell Handelsman Back for 2026 Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - After leading the franchise to a 42-30 record in 2025, the Waterloo Bucks are excited to announce that field manager Darrell Handelsman will be returning to the team in 2026. Handelsman currently serves as the head coach at Olney Central Community College, a position he has held for two spring seasons. This will be Handelsman's eighth season in Waterloo.

In 2025, the Bucks finished with the second-best overall record in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League. The sixth game of the season marked Handelsman's 500th victory for his NWL career and on June 17, he notched his 500th career regular season win. Handelsman is the winningest manager in team history, with 276 victories, and ranks as the third-winningest manager in NWL history, with 525 victories.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Darrell back for another season in Waterloo," said general manager Dan Corbin. "He is as excited as I am for the opportunity to chase a championship while continuing to build upon the culture that has been created in our clubhouse. Skip will continue to do an outstanding job leading our players."

A veteran manager in summer-collegiate baseball, Handelsman holds 871 career wins with six different teams in a career spanning 20-plus seasons. Prior stops include the Kenosha Kroakers (Northwoods League, 1997-98), Waterloo Bucks (NWL, 1999-2002), Madison Mallards (NWL, 2003-04), Fayetteville SwampDogs (Coastal Plain League, 2005-13), Green Bay Bullfrogs (NWL, 2013-16), and Alton River Dragons (Prospect League, 2021-22). Handelsman is the second winningest postseason manager in league history with 12 victories. In addition, Handelsman has won two NWL titles, earning trophies with the Bucks in 2002 and Madison in 2004.

"I've been fortunate to spend many summers in Waterloo and I always look forward to returning and seeing all of the amazing fans and host families," said Handelsman. "It's been fun to work with an incredible staff, especially our GM, Dan Corbin, who makes everything there possible for the players and coaches to have a great summer. I'm looking forward to pursuing another NWL championship for the Bucks."

Handelsman's coaching career began as an assistant at Los Angeles Valley College, followed by New Mexico Highlands University, Cochise College, San Jose State University, and Centenary College. Handelsman played collegiately at San Francisco State University.







Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2026

Bucks Welcome Darrell Handelsman Back for 2026 Season - Waterloo Bucks

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