Bucks Announce 2026 Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Schedule

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host nine high school baseball events at Riverfront Stadium over the course of the summer. Each date will feature schools from all over the state of Iowa.

Below is a list of the games:

Monday, May 18 - Doubleheader

5:00 pm - Janesville HS vs. North Tama HS

7:00 pm - Second game of doubleheader

Tuesday, May 19 - Waterloo Baseball Blast

3:00 pm - GHV HS vs. Union HS

5:00 pm - GHV HS vs. Osage HS

7:00 pm - Osage HS vs. Union HS

Saturday, May 23 - Waterloo Rumble

10:00 am - Charles City HS vs. Clinton HS

12:00 pm - Osage HS vs. Webster City HS

2:00 pm - Consolation Game

4:00 pm - Championship Game

Wednesday, June 10 - Waterloo Bucks Bash

12:00 pm - Colo-Nesco HS vs. Riceville HS

2:00 pm - Colo-Nesco HS vs. Rockford HS

4:00 pm - Collins-Maxwell HS vs. Riceville HS

6:00 pm - Collins-Maxwell HS vs. Rockford HS

Wednesday, June 17 - Riverfront Stadium Clash

1:00 pm - Davenport West HS vs. Burlington Notre Dame HS

3:00 pm - Davenport West HS vs. Aplington-Parkersburg HS

5:00 pm - Center Point-Urbana HS vs. Burlington Notre Dame HS

7:00 pm - Center Point-Urbana HS vs. Aplington-Parkersburg HS

Friday, June 19 - Riverfront Stadium Rumble

1:00 pm - Waterloo Columbus Catholic HS vs. Clear Lake HS

3:00 pm - Lisbon HS vs. Highland HS

5:00 pm - Consolation Game

7:00 pm - Championship Game

Friday, June 26 - Waterloo Bucks Classic

1:00 pm - Gladbrook-Reinbeck HS vs. Williamsburg HS

3:00 pm - Washington HS vs. Dike-New Hartford HS

5:00 pm - Consolation Game

7:00 pm - Championship Game

Saturday, June 27 - Waterloo Bucks Clash

10:00 am - Roland-Story HS vs. St. Ansgar HS

12:00 pm - Hillcrest Academy vs. Central Lyon HS

2:00 pm - Consolation Game

4:00 pm - Championship Game

Wednesday, July 1 - Waterloo Bucks Invitational

1:00 pm - Des Moines Christian HS vs. Denver HS

3:00 pm - Kee HS vs. Highland HS

5:00 pm - Consolation Game

7:00 pm - Championship Game

In addition to the high school contests, Riverfront Stadium will host Eastern Iowa Adult Baseball League doubleheaders on Sunday, May 31, Sunday, June 21, Sunday, July 19, and Saturday, July 25, with the first game of each date starting at 1:00 pm.

Tickets for all high school games may be purchased on the day of each event at the entrance of Riverfront Stadium. Schools interested in playing games or entities interested in renting the stadium are encouraged to reach out to Bucks Assistant General Manager Matthew Borsheim at mborsheim@waterloobucks.com or (319) 232-0500 x2.







Northwoods League Stories from April 14, 2026

Bucks Announce 2026 Riverfront Stadium High School Baseball Schedule - Waterloo Bucks

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