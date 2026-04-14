Stolen Bases to Once Again Benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac

Published on April 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Silica For Your Home, and the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac have joined forces once again to support youth in the community. Each time a Dock Spiders player steals a base at home this season (including playoffs), Silica For Your Home will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. The 2025 season marks the fourth season of the popular program that has supported youth in the community. Last season, Silica For Your Home donated $3,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for Dock Spiders stolen bases.

"Silica For Your Home is excited to build on our partnership with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for another season in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "With every stolen base at home, we're not just cheering on a big moment in the game - we're creating real opportunities for local kids to learn, grow, and succeed. It's a fun and meaningful way to turn excitement on the field into lasting impact in our community, and we're proud to be part of it."

"Silica For Your Home and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders really bring the excitement with this promotion," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac CEO Dan Hebel. "Support from this collective effort is an investment in the well-being of kids in our community. We'll be cheering along as the Dock Spiders burn rubber around the bases this summer!"

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen base at home this season, Silica For Your Home has partnered with the Dock Spiders for a Caleb Durbin bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans on Friday, July 10. Durbin made his Major League debut in 2025 for the Milwaukee Brewers and was traded to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from April 14, 2026

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