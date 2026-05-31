Dock Spiders Stumble against the Chinooks

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Quincy Mazeke of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Quincy Mazeke of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MEQUON, WI - Despite limiting the Lakeshore to three hits and striking out 11 Chinooks, the Dock Spiders fell at Kapco Park for the second time in two days.

Lakeshore struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning off of an RBI double and then a wild pitch. The Dock Spiders answered back, scoring off of an attempted double steal with runners at the corners as catcher Zach Bava was out at second base while centerfielder Quincy Mazeke scored. The Chinooks held the Dock Spiders scoreless the rest of the way as Lakeshore completed the home sweep over Fond du Lac with a 5-1 win.

The Dock Spiders batting lineup produced six hits with second baseman Brady Blake leading the way going 3-for-4 with one stolen base. Fond du Lac's offense was limited from only earning three walks while being struck out 11 times at the plate.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders saw Gunner Gilmore make his first start since last summer with Fond du Lac. Gilmore went four innings- only allowing two hits while striking out six batters. Ethan Zufall and Miles Vandenhuevel made their 2026 debuts on the mound combining for three innings and five strikeouts.

Fond du Lac struggled at stopping the Chinooks on the basepath as Lakeshore stole six bases without being caught. Additionally, the Dock Spiders committed two costly errors that limited aided the Chinooks scoring effort.

The Dock Spiders take on the Chinooks in the next two games at Herr-Baker Field to round out the four game set against the two Great Lakes West foes.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Sunday afternoon against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Horicon Bank. So make sure to be one of the first 500 fans in that afternoon

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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