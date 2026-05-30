Growler's JJ Manion Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo Mich. - Growler starting pitcher JJ Manion was awarded Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his performance Friday morning.

Manion's day couldn't have started any worse. Four straight singles to lead-off the game saw Manion down 1-0 before he recorded an out. Then something clicked. 18 outs later, Manion walked off the mound without allowing another run and 10 strikeouts in his pocket.

"I think it was all about settling in, trusting my stuff. It was some weak contact to start the game so once I settled in and trusted my stuff, it started going smooth," Manion said following the game.

Manion's performance would keep the Growlers in the game, as he would exit in a 1-0 deficit. The offense would push across three runs in the seventh and take a 3-2 win.

JJ Manion is the first Growler to win a Northwoods League nightly award in 2026.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.