Lakeshore Chinooks Game Preview Versus Fond du Lac 5/30

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - Following last night's walk-off home run off the bat of Carter Kutz, the Chinooks are looking to win game two of their three-game set against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight on May 30.

The pitching matchup will be between Chinook Max Mousser in his club debut, and Fond du Lac's Gunner Gilmore.

Two Chinooks in the lineup will make their debut tonight, with shortstop Owen Faust batting seventh, and first baseman Casey Robinson batting eighth.

Hitting sixth in last night's lineup, Wyatt Galin moved up three spots in the order and will hit in the three spot, moving Aukai Kea down one spot at cleanup.

Through five games this summer, the Chinooks are 2-3 and tied for third place in the Great Lakes West division.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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