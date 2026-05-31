First Place Rox Win Fourth Game in a Row
Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (5-1) completed a sweep of the Bismarck Larks (2-4) with a 9-5 victory and moved to sole possession of first place in the Great Plains West on Saturday.
The offense was rolling out of the gate for the Rox as Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) laid down a bunt for a single and made a trip all the way around the bases by the first inning's end to give St. Cloud the 1-0 lead.
On the mound, Eli Lamb (University of West Florida) shined in four innings of relief, allowing just one hit and holding the Larks scoreless.
Trailing by two, the fifth inning would prove to be a spark in back-to-back days for the Rox. The Rox scored four runs in the inning, capped off by Cal Schmelzle (Augustana University) adding his second bases-clearing double in two days.
In the sixth inning, St. Cloud added yet another four runs, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Recchio to extend the lead to six at 9-3.
The Rox would win the game 9-5 and moved into first place in the the Great Plains West.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tanner Recchio.
The Rox play at Joe Faber Field for the third day in a row on Sunday, May 31, at 4:05 PM, when they host the Willmar Stingers for the first time this season.
Images from this story
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St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio in action
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