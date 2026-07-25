Rox Roll, 8-4, over Willmar to Clinch Regular-Season Series

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (35-21) defeated the Willmar Stingers (30-26) 8-4 on Friday to secure an overall victory in the regular season series, and a Northwoods League record was broken along the way.

Brett White (University of Iowa) led off the bottom of the second with a double and later scored to tie the game at one apiece.

In the third, the Rox took a lead that they held onto the rest of the game. Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) stole third base to force a wild throw into left field for him to reach home, and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) drove in another run with an RBI double to take a 3-1 lead.

Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) added to the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 4-1.

The Rox scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their advantage to 8-3. Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) delivered an RBI single, and a walk from Estabrook started the scoring before Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) stepped up to the plate.

Recchio brought home a run on a fielder's choice, which left second base open. Recchio took off and slid into second base for his 68th stolen base of the season, breaking the Northwoods League single-season record.

Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) delivered 6.1 innings in his second start of the season, allowing just three earned runs on the day.

The Rox won the game 8-4 to clinch the regular season series against Willmar.

The Rox will next travel to Willmar for the final regular season matchup against the Stingers at 6:35 PM on Saturday, July 25th. The next Rox home game is Sunday, July 26, at 4:05 PM when St. Cloud hosts the Mankato MoonDogs, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. There will be appearances by Bluey, Bingo, Chase, Marshall & SpongeBob. It will be a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brandon Pelechowicz.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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