Rox Drop First Game of Series in 12 Innings 13-8 to Loggers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox catcher Kaden Amundson

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox catcher Kaden Amundson(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (33-19) fell just short to the La Crosse Loggers (31-16) 13-8 after twelve innings on Tuesday. Game two of the series will be at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday.

The Rox loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and capitalized with an RBI single from Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) to take a 1-0 lead.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to three for St. Cloud.

Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound for the Rox and delivered six innings of work, allowing just two runs and tallying six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) brought home another run with an RBI single before reaching home on a wild pitch to make the score 7-2 in favor of the Rox.

The Loggers rallied in the top of the ninth to tie the game at seven and send the game to extra innings. Neither team scored in the tenth inning, but both found the scoreboard in the eleventh.

Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) received a pinch-hit opportunity in the eleventh and was able to lift the ball deep enough into the outfield for a sacrifice fly to tie the game at eight apiece.

The Loggers took the 13-8 lead in the top of the twelfth inning, and the Rox needed a rally of their own. Two runners were aboard, but the rally fell just short.

St. Cloud will face La Crosse again at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.

The Rox continue the series against the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:35 PM, presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics. There will be a Former Rox and Current Cubs First Baseman Michael Busch Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 500 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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