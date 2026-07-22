Biggest Homestand of the Summer Begins Friday - Filled with Fan Favorite Promotions

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - With only 10 regular-season home games remaining at historic Wade Stadium, the Duluth Huskies begin the final stretch of the 2026 season this Friday with their biggest homestand of the summer.

Over the next six days, the Huskies will play seven games, highlighted by three fan-favorite promotions to open the weekend: Star Wars Night on Friday, Christmas in July on Saturday, and a Sunday Funday Doubleheader against the Rochester Honkers.

Fans who have been waiting to use ticket vouchers, 5-Ticket Punch Cards, or Flex Packs are encouraged to redeem them during the final home games of the season before the regular season comes to a close.

Homestand at a Glance

Game-Date/Time

Promotion

Friday, July 24 @7:05pm Star Wars Night & Jersey Auction

Saturday, July 25 @5:35pm Christmas in July

Sunday, July 26 @3:05pm & 30 mins after conclusion of 1st game Sunday Funday Doubleheader

Monday, July 27 @6:35pm Hot Dog Giveaway Presented by ImOn Communications

Tuesday, July 28 @6:35pm Tacos on Tuesday & Two Scoop Tuesday

Wednesday, July 29 @6:35pm Aspirus St. Lukes Speciality Jersey Auction-Proceeds go to Aspirus St. Lukes Hospice Care

Ticket Package Options Here!

Purchase Single Game Tickets Here!

Friday, July 24 | Star Wars Night

vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Doors Open: 6:05 p.m. | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

One of the Huskies' most anticipated theme nights returns as the Force takes over Wade Stadium. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters while enjoying themed entertainment throughout the evening.

The Huskies will wear their 2026 Star Wars specialty jerseys, with fans able to bid on the game-worn jerseys through the DASH auction from 4:00-10:00 p.m. Light-up lightsabers will also be available in the Pro Shop while supplies last.

Friday's entertainment also includes Lauralloons Balloon Artist from 7:00-9:00 p.m., $5.75 F'real Milkshakes as part of F'real Friday, and $4 Chi-Chi's and wine during Friday on the Rocks.

Bid on Game-Worn Jerseys Here!

Saturday, July 25 | Christmas in July

vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Doors Open: 4:35 p.m. | First Pitch: 5:35 p.m.

Christmas arrives a little early at Wade Stadium as Santa Claus makes a special appearance to visit with Huskies fans and hand out gifts throughout the evening.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the annual Toy & Food Drive with Bentleyville benefiting The Salvation Army by bringing a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Donors will receive a limited-edition Duluth Huskies × Bentleyville Christmas ornament while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A will once again be available for purchase in the Left Field Pavilion beginning around first pitch, while fans can also enjoy $5.50 slushie drinks and $4 Summer Shandy specials.

Sunday, July 26 | Sunday Funday Doubleheader

vs. Rochester Honkers

Doors Open: 2:05 p.m. | First Pitch: 3:05 p.m.

TWO FOR ONE! Your game ticket is valid for both games!

Sunday's scheduled matchup has been expanded into a doubleheader following last week's postponed game. Fans will receive admission to both seven-inning games with a single ticket, with a 30-minute break between contests.

It's the perfect opportunity to spend an afternoon at the ballpark while taking in two Huskies games for the price of one.

Looking Ahead

Theis homestand continues Monday, July 27, with the Hot Dog Giveaway Presented by ImOn Communications, where 520 free hot dogs will be distributed in recognition of Darryl Strawberry's legendary 520-foot home run at Wade Stadium.

On Wednesday, July 29, the Huskies will take the field in specialty jerseys for Aspirus St. Luke's Jersey Auction Night, giving fans another opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys following the game.

Bid on Game-Worn Jerseys!

After this homestand, only three regular-season home dates will remain on the 2026 schedule.

Whether you're making your first trip to Wade Stadium this summer or returning for another game, the final stretch of the season offers some of the biggest promotions, best giveaways, and most exciting baseball of the year. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets and redeem any remaining ticket packages before the regular season comes to an end.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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