Pit Spitters Rally Past Battle Creek, Win 12-7 Barnburner in Doubleheader Opener

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters used separate five- and four-run innings to defeat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 12-7 in the opening game of Wednesday's day-night doubleheader at C.O. Brown Stadium.

Despite being outhit 14-6, Traverse City capitalized on 15 free passes--11 walks and four hit batters--to erase a two-run deficit and pull away late.

Each team scored seven unanswered runs during the back-and-forth contest, but the Pit Spitters finished the afternoon with the final seven.

Cade Collins drove in three runs without recording a hit and extended his team-best on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

Traverse City improved to 11-6 in the second half, moving back into a tie with Royal Oak atop the Great Lakes East standings.

The Pit Spitters struck for five runs in the second inning, combining two hits with five walks and a hit batter.

Mason Pilarski supplied the biggest hit with a two-run single. Collins, Wyatt Epple and Zach Kucharczyk also collected RBIs after drawing free passes with the bases loaded.

Traverse City chased Battle Creek starter Keagen Kohlhoft after 1.2 innings, but reliever Chris Iannuzzi responded with 3.1 scoreless frames.

The Battle Jacks scored in four consecutive innings from the second through the fifth, plating seven unanswered runs against Traverse City starter Nathan Webb.

Battle Creek's rally was highlighted by a three-run fourth inning. Webb completed 4.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits without issuing a walk, as the Battle Jacks moved ahead 7-5.

Traverse City's bullpen shut down Battle Creek for the remainder of the game. Jack Grunkemeyer, Josh Klug and David Heefner combined to finish the contest without allowing another run.

The Pit Spitters reclaimed the lead with four runs in the sixth.

Ethan Guerra and Collins drew consecutive bases-loaded walks before Sean Martinez delivered a two-run single, putting Traverse City ahead 9-7.

Collins added another RBI with a groundout in the eighth.

Traverse City tacked on two more insurance runs in the ninth. Epple drove an RBI triple--the Pit Spitters' only extra-base hit of the game--before scoring on a wild pitch one batter later.

The Pit Spitters and Battle Jacks will meet again Wednesday night in the second game of the day-night doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at C.O. Brown Stadium.







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