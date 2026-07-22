Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/22

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Splitting a doubleheader yesterday with Madison, the Lakeshore Chinooks play the final game of their three game series tonight versus the Mallards. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT.

Making his sixth appearance and first start of the year, Nate Ciemny is tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher. In 9.1 innings pitched, Ciemny has a 3.86 ERA and 1.82 WHIP.

The Chinooks will face Mallard Skyler Lhamon on the mound. Lhamon has a 2.42 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched, with opponents hitting .205.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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