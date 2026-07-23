Rivets Put up 21-Runs, Dominate Game One

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Screws kicked off game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday morning against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Rockford came into the matchup having won the last four matchups, their longest streak of the year.

The Rivets offense came out firing, defeating the Growlers 21-3 in a dominant win. It's the most runs scored by the team since July 3rd, 2024, when they combined for 18 total hits. The five-game winning streak continues to build momentum, as the offense has 64 total runs in that stretch.

Starting on the mound for the Rivets was right-handed pitcher Carter Lund (Madison CC), making his third start of the season. Lund, through six innings of work, allowed just one run on five hits, with three strikeouts.

Rockford loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, getting straight to work. Miguel Cantu (Missouri Western State University), in his second appearance as a Rivet, was able to draw a walk to get Rockford on the board and keep the bases full with no outs.

Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) took full advantage of the opportunity, hitting a grand slam into right field, his third home run of the year. Joey Appino (Carroll University) followed suit one at-bat later, hitting a solo-shot into left field, putting the Rivets up 6-0 early.

The Growlers were able to get on the board in the bottom of the frame, with an RBI single to right field. Lund was able to get out of the inning the following at-bat.

Rockford's offensive momentum carried into the second inning, beginning with a one-out walk for Alex Tabbert (Harper College). Cantu earned his first deep shot of the season, with a two-run homer into center field to make it 8-1 Rivets.

In the top of the fifth, Townsend continued to cause damage against Kalamazoo. He began the inning with his second homer of the day, extending the lead by eight with his fourth home run of the season.

Rockford continued to create problems for the Growlers pitching staff in the top of the seventh, starting with an RBI double from Appino, who continued to build on an impressive performance. Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) was able to join the home-run party, hitting a two-run shot of his own into left field to make it 12-1.

Kalamazoo finally was able to show signs of life in the bottom of the inning with two runs scored, but just cutting the deficit to nine with a long way to go.

The Rivets wouldn't allow them to consider a massive comeback, scoring three more runs in the top of the eighth. Townsend and Appino both were responsible for the scored runs, with the two combined for 12 RBIs on the day.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Screws poured it on, scoring another six runs to put the exclamation point on their massive offensive day. The team totaled four RBI singles in the inning, and right-handed pitcher Sam Hays (Elgin CC) finished out the game with a three-up, three-down bottom of the ninth.

Rockford will play game two of the doubleheader at 5:35 p.m., looking to end the night on a six-game winning streak as the Northwoods League playoffs get closer.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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