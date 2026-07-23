Pit Spitters Shut Down Battle Jacks to Sweep Twin Bill

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - Benjamin Green delivered his best start of the summer Wednesday night, leading the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 7-1 victory and a sweep of their day-night doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at C.O. Brown Stadium.

The win gave Traverse City a 2-1 advantage in the four-game series.

The one run allowed tied the second-fewest surrendered by the Pit Spitters in a game this season. It marked the third time in July that Traverse City held an opponent to a single run, with the pitching staff keeping Battle Creek scoreless over the final eight innings.

For the second consecutive game, Cade Collins drove in three runs without recording a hit.

The Pit Spitters improved to 12-6 in the second half and finished the day a half-game behind the Royal Oak Leprechauns for first place in the Great Lakes East.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning. Traverse City scored on a Battle Creek error, with Ethan Guerra credited with the RBI, before Brendan Thompson tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom half.

The home run was the only run allowed by Green.

Traverse City regained the lead in the third when Collins lifted a sacrifice fly. Sean Martinez then stole a base and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, extending the advantage to 3-1.

Green completed a season-high six innings in his third start of the summer. The right-hander allowed one earned run on seven hits while striking out five.

Battle Creek loaded the bases in the sixth, but Green worked out of the jam to preserve the two-run lead and complete his outing. He earned his first victory of the season, evening his record at 1-1.

The Pit Spitters provided additional breathing room in the eighth when Callum Early delivered a sacrifice fly.

Traverse City put the game away with three runs in the ninth. Zach Kucharczyk drove in one with a single before two more scored on a Battle Creek error with Collins at the plate, extending the lead to 7-1.

Caleb Kidd followed Green with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Charlie Wolf handled the ninth, striking out two to finish the victory.

Traverse City took advantage of two Battle Creek errors, scoring three unearned runs. The Pit Spitters were outhit 9-8 and stranded 10 runners but won despite being outhit in both games of the doubleheader.

The Pit Spitters and Battle Jacks will conclude the series Thursday night at C.O. Brown Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The teams will meet again at Turtle Creek Stadium on August 7 and 8 to close the regular season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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