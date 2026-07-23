Chaos Ensues as Growlers Salvage Doubleheader Split

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (28-27, 7-12) managed a big ninth-inning comeback to split a doubleheader with the Rockford Rivets (22-29, 9-6) Wednesday.

The first game of the day was kick-started by six quick Rivet runs, as Rockford took an 8-1 lead through two innings. The game settled down until the final three frames, where the Rivets outscored the Growlers 12-2, earning a 21-3 win in the opener.

The nightcap began in much of the same way. Parker Aten opened for Kalamazoo, allowing two runs in the first inning while the Growlers answered with one.

The 2-1 score rode until the sixth inning, when the Rivets chased Aten, scoring three more runs on just one hit.

Then, the ninth inning turned chaotic, as Jimmy Amptmann came on to pitch. Josh Campbell led things off with a triple, followed by a Trevor Johnson two-run home run. However, Johnson's ensuing bat flip got him ejected from the game, and Manager Cody Piechocki was ejected in his defense.

"Honestly, it fires us up," Campbell said. "Right when he got thrown out I knew we were going to come back. We needed some fire."

Following the home run, Brock Sell was hit by a pitch and Nick Frontino singled, bringing the winning run to the plate. A pair of wild pitches scored Sell before Phillip Thigpen walked.

After the departure of Amptmann, Rockford intentionally loaded the bases before Case Sullivan was hit by a pitch to walk it off.

"We found a way like we have all year," hitting coach Parker Kauffmann said. "Trevor and Josh have such a strong ability to be productive when it matters."

The win breaks a six-game losing streak for Kalamazoo and clinches a share of the season series with Rockford. The Growlers and Rivets are back in action Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.







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