Rockers Give away 11-Inning Thriller in Kenosha

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers watch game action from the dugout

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers watch game action from the dugout(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, who had a one-run lead in both the 10th and 11th innings, lost to Kenosha Tuesday night, 6-5, in a four-hour marathon. It's the Rockers' sixth straight road loss, and they haven't won a road game since June 28th.

The Rockers got on the board first, striking in both the 1st and 2nd innings to lead 2-0. Kenosha got one closer off the bat of Hunter Snyder (Columbia), who scored a run on a fielder's choice. In the 5th inning, Green Bay scored Stephan Di Corrado (Dartmouth) on a passed ball by Kenosha catcher Matthew Cormier (Cal State Northridge). Kenosha then tied it in the bottom half of the 5th, when Ethan Moore (Missouri) drove in a run on a sac fly, and Cole Ide (Santa Barbara City CC) notched an RBI single.

The game remained tied at three until the 10th inning. A base running blunder saw Alejandro Covas (Kent State) get thrown out at home off of a Coleman Lewis (Georgia Tech) double. Directly after that, David Ballenilla (Tennessee Wesleyan) doubled himself, bringing in Lewis to give the Rockers the lead. A fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10th saw Brendan Stressler (Michigan) score and tie the game once again.

In the top half of the 11th, Landon Schaefer (Kansas State) scored off a Daniel Harden (Houston) single, giving the Rockers another lead at 5-4. Despite having the bases loaded, the Rockers couldn't produce another run, stranding another three and totaling 21 for the ball game.

The bottom of the 11th saw Kenosha tie the game on a bunt single from Brian Gould (Creighton) that the Rocker defense didn't defend. Gould bunted, and eventually reached second with nobody holding him on first. After two intentional walks and one force out at home, a ground ball hit to first baseman JT Starkus (Cal State Monterey Bay) was thrown over the head of Rocker catcher Dylan Simeone (Wagner), allowing Kenosha to walk it off.

Green Bay outhit the Kingfish 14-6, and made two more errors than Kenosha. They're back at Simmons Field tomorrow for the series finale, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

The Rockers return home on Friday, July 24, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Friday Fish Fry in the TDS Club, and there will be a postgame fireworks show! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Boomboxx! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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