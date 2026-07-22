Chinooks Split Doubleheader with Madison

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi.- On Wednesday, July 21 the Lakeshore Chinooks took on the Madison Mallards for two seven-inning games. The Chinooks entered the day leading the season series 5-2.

Despite the Chinooks' success against Madison - the Mallards struck first - scoring three first-inning runs. All three runs scored in the inning came on two outs, including a two-run home run from Aiden Arnett.

In the bottom half of the following inning, Dom Jacoby hit the Mallards second home run of the game to extend their lead to three. Starting the game with a commanding lead over the Chinooks, the Chinooks pitching staff held Madison to just one run the rest of the game.

Unfortunately for the Chinooks, a Nick Allred RBI double and Sam Myers RBI groundout in the third inning were the only runs to come across for the road team. Leaving just three base runners stranded in the game, the Chinooks fell to Madison 5-2.

Dropping their second game in a row, Max Mora took the mound for the Chinooks to open the second game. Opposite of him, All-Star Ethan Bauerschmidt made the start for Madison. Bauerschmidt entered Tuesday having allowed five earned runs in 15.2 innings.

Despite his success - the Chinooks had no trouble getting to him - scoring six runs in the top of the second inning. The scoring started when Jack Counsell left the yard for the first time this season with a two-run shot.

Following the home run, David Mysza and CJ Trask reached safely with singles. With runners on second and third base, the Chinooks scored their third run of the inning with David Mysza stealing home base due to Madison throwing the ball to second base to catch Trask stealing.

Before Bauerschmidt exited the game later in the inning, Joshua Chairez joined the rally with a RBI single to left field. Recording only one out in the inning, Bauerschmidt was pulled for Mason Hulligan.

Facing Hulligan in his first at bat, Sam Myers on the sixth pitch hit a two-run single to center field to extend the Chinooks' lead to six. Despite Mora allowing three runs in 4.1 innings pitched and the Mallards getting within three runs in the final inning, the Chinooks held on for a 8-5 win.

Coming into the game out of the bullpen with the tying-run up to bat in Aidan Arnett, Santino Pignotti-Wojtak secured his first save of the season with a strikeout. Splitting with Madison, the Chinooks have a 5-1 record in doubleheaders this season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.