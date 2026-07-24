Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Two Preview 7/23
Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- After dropping the first game of their doubleheader against Fond du Lac 5-4, the Lakeshore Chinooks look to split the set with first pitch at 6:05 pm CDT.
Carter Kutz is the starter for the Chinooks, making his fourth start of the year. Kutz has thrown the fourth-most innings for the Chinooks this season, holding a 7.16 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched.
DH Sam Meidenbauer is back in the lineup, hitting fifth. Pinch-hitting in the ninth inning in the first game of the doubleheader, Aukai Kea is making the start at catcher, hitting ninth.
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- Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Two Preview 7/23
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