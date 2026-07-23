Rockers and Woodchucks Set to Play Two

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, coming off of a disappointing Kenosha series, will now take on a division opponent in a big matchup. The first place Woodchucks host the Rockers with game one beginning at 12:05 and game two starting at 6:35.

The Rockers will start Brady Trombello in game one. His last three appearances have been quite efficient. He started against Wisconsin Rapids and Minnesota with a bullpen opportunity against Fond du Lac. Last time out, he saw four scoreless innings with just two hits allowed.

Prior to that, Trombello threw six innings against the Mud Puppies. Green Bay will certainly need depth today in the two nine-inning games. With a limited bullpen, the hope is for Trombello to go close to the distance and get Green Bay off to a good start in game one.

On the other side in the first slate will be Logan Waldschmidt for Wausau. The season-long arm for the Woodchucks will serve as the opener this afternoon. He has only gone two innings at most. The Rockers will have an opportunity to strike early against a bullpen arm that hasn't really seen the starting rotation.

In game two, the Rockers will throw Eddy Eveland. This will be just his fourth time out for Green Bay. This is another Rocker starter who has good depth under his belt. Eveland has yet to have an outing in less than five innings. With 14 strikeouts in 16 innings, he will look for success against the Wausau lineup.

The Woodchucks will toss Richie Lacien. In his third Northwoods League season, he has posted 5.40 ERA. Only throwing twice this year for Wausau, he grabbed one solid appearance and one where the bats got the best of him.

The Rockers certainly have the advantage in starting pitching depth. This doubleheader is a prime chance for Green Bay to turn their season around. A sweep would bring Green Bay within a game and a half of Wausau.

Green Bay returns home on Friday, July 24 as they host the Royal Oak Leprechauns for a two game series. The first contest begins at 6:35 pm with gates at 5:30. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.